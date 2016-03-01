Calendar » Danish String Quartet

March 1, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

One of the hottest string quartets right now, the Danish returns for a consecutive season, following its thrilling 2014 Santa Barbara debut. Garnering seemingly every possible plaudit, from being appointed BBC New Generation Artists to endlessly quotable reviews, “these shaggy-haired Danes” (The New Yorker) are in demand worldwide for their integrated sound, flawless intonation and judicious balance. Los Angeles Times critic Mark Swed called the quartet “mystical,” remarking, “They allowed time to stand still, and they could assume the pose of excitingly aggressive rockers. They did it all.”



