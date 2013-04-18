Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 3:44 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Danny Lyon Film Series: White Heat (1949)

April 18, 2013 from 5:30pm

A psychopathic criminal with a mother complex makes a daring break from prison and leads his old gang in a chemical plant payroll heist. Shortly after the plan takes place, events take a crazy turn. Directed by Raoul Walsh and starring James Cagney, Virginia Mayo, and Emond O’Brien, 114 min. An introduction by theorist and film historian, Colin Gardner.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
  • Starts: April 18, 2013 5:30pm
  • Price: 0
  • Location: Santa Barbara Musuem of Art
  • Website: http://www.sbma.net
 
 
 