Danny Lyon Film Series: White Heat (1949)

April 18, 2013 from 5:30pm

A psychopathic criminal with a mother complex makes a daring break from prison and leads his old gang in a chemical plant payroll heist. Shortly after the plan takes place, events take a crazy turn. Directed by Raoul Walsh and starring James Cagney, Virginia Mayo, and Emond O’Brien, 114 min. An introduction by theorist and film historian, Colin Gardner.