Danny Lyon in Conversation

April 5, 2013 from 2:30pm - 3:30pm
Join the conversation between Danny Lyon and University of Santa Cruz professor of Art History, Kim Beil, as they discuss Lyon’s 50-plus-year career as a photographer and filmmaker. In the Mary Craig Auditorium. Tickets may be purchased at the Museum Visitor Services desks, or online at tickets.sbma.net. *SBMA Members: it is still necessary to reserve tickets in advance to guarantee space

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
  • Starts: April 5, 2013 2:30pm - 3:30pm
  • Price: Free for SBMA Members/$10 Non-Members/$6 Senior Non-Members
  • Location: Santa Barbara Musuem of Art
  • Website: http://tickets.sbma.net
 
 
 