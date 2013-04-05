Danny Lyon in Conversation
April 5, 2013 from 2:30pm - 3:30pm
Join the conversation between Danny Lyon and University of Santa Cruz professor of Art History, Kim Beil, as they discuss Lyon’s 50-plus-year career as a photographer and filmmaker. In the Mary Craig Auditorium. Tickets may be purchased at the Museum Visitor Services desks, or online at tickets.sbma.net. *SBMA Members: it is still necessary to reserve tickets in advance to guarantee space
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: April 5, 2013 2:30pm - 3:30pm
- Price: Free for SBMA Members/$10 Non-Members/$6 Senior Non-Members
- Location: Santa Barbara Musuem of Art
- Website: http://tickets.sbma.net