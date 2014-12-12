Calendar » Danu, A Christmas Gathering

December 12, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3025 or (805) 893-3535

Santa Barbara Debut

Danú

A Christmas Gathering: Féile Na Nollag

Fri, Dec 12, 8:00 p.m., Campbell Hall

“The finest traditional band in Ireland.” The Irish Herald



Come bring the whole family for a festive, heartwarming Celtic Christmas with one of the most acclaimed ensembles of traditional music from the Emerald Isle. Hailing from historic County Waterford, Danú is renowned for its authentic performances – “a spirit-raising concoction,” raves The Irish Times. Now in its 20th season, the band appears with virtuosi musicians on flute, tin whistle, fiddle, button accordion, bouzouki and percussion, along with enchanting vocalist Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh and guest dancers. Features a glorious mix of traditional Irish tunes spanning the centuries and treasured holiday songs.