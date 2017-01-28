Calendar » Darcy Aston Memorial Sustainable Water Lecture

January 28, 2017 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

This year's lecture is titled - Inspiring Innovations in Watershed Protection; From Grassroots to Policy to Practice and will feature keynote speaker Martha Davis, who for years led the Mono Lake Committee efforts to restore Mono Lake and now serves as the Executive Manager of Policy Development at the Inland Empire Utilities Agency. Following the keynote speaker, there will be a panel consisting of Art Ludwig (Oasis Design, George Johnson (City of Santa Barbara Creeks Division) and Cora Kammeyer (E.S. Graduate and Bren Masters Candidate). Community potluck to follow the lecture.

The annual free lecture and community potluck is supported by the Darcy Aston Memorial Lecture Series Fund in connection with UC Santa Barbara and was created in honor of Darcy Aston (ES Graduate,1981). The lecture series is intended to engage the general public, local water experts, students and faculty in a dialogue about local water issues and inspire participation in finding solutions to our local challenges. The lectures focus on innovative approaches to the complex issues of water supply and water quality and watershed protection.