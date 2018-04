Calendar » Dark Star Orchestra live in Concert at Libbey Bowl, Ojai

April 11, 2015 from 6pm - 10pm

Presenting its critically acclaimed live show to Deadheads both young and old, Dark Star Orchestra is set to perform at the Libbey Bowl in Ojai, CA on Saturday, April 11 at 6:00 PM. Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster only on Friday, December 12 at 10 AM.