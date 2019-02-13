Calendar » Darwin Trivia Takeover at Night Lizard

February 13, 2019 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

Join us at Night Lizard when the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History takes over Trivia Night! Test your Darwin knowledge as we celebrate his 210th birthday with all Darwin related questions. Winners are eligible for cash, beer, and special prizes.

$5 per player at the door, limit 6 people per team. Must be 21+ to participate.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the SBMNH Education Department.

Information: Call Stefanie Coleman at 805-682-4711 ext. 170 or [email protected]