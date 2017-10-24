Calendar » Dat Black Mermaid/Healing & Transformation Through Art An Evening with Sharon Bridgforth

October 24, 2017 from 7:00PM

Love is the core of Joy and our struggles for personal and global peace. Sharon Bridgforth will discuss the writing and performance elements that generate and reflect this Love by sharing her own artistic process in the development of her latest work—dat Black Mermaid Man Lady/Performance Installation. She will share video documentation, music, oracle readings and stories from the dat Black Mermaid Man Lady/Performance Installation development process - with the intention of invoking conversations on Living with Resilient Love.