Calendar » Dave Harris - Leading Through Challenging Times: An International Perspective

November 2, 2015 from 5:30pm

Dave Harris - Author and Well-Known International Educational Consultant

Monday, Nov. 2 • 5:30 - 7 pm

Tuesday, Nov. 3 • 4 pm

Presentation: Leading Through Challenging Times: An International Perspective

The Lundring Events Center is located inside the Gilbert Sports and Fitness Center.

Admission is free and refreshments will be served.

As well as developing ideas from his three published books, Are You dropping the Baton?, Brave Heads and Leadership Dialogues (co-authored with Professor John West-Burnham), Harris will outline a partnership he and Aquinas Education are keen to develop with teachers in California. There will be an opportunity for questions and informal discussion with Harris and Craig Anderson, managing director of Aquinas Education.

Event is also in partnership with Aquinas Education