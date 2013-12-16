Calendar » Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour

December 16, 2013 from 8:00pm - 9:30pm

Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2013, a cherished holiday tradition marking its 16th anniversary, is coming to The Granada Theatre on Monday, December 16. Back by popular demand for the third straight year, this uplifting and high-energy show is one the whole family will love! Get into the holiday spirit as some of music’s biggest names jam on fresh, lively arrangements of holiday favorites, led by multi-Grammy nominee and saxophonist extraordinaire, Dave Koz. Joining Dave this year are Japanese born pianist/composer/producer Keiko Matsui, world-renowned singer Oleta Adams, and Jonathan Butler, who was the first black artist played on white stations in his native South Africa, and who has shared the stage with everyone from Stevie Wonder to Miles Davis. This performance is part of The Granada Theatre Concert Series, and is sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust, and Lexus.