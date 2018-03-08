Calendar » “David Austin’s English Roses for California Gardens” with Suzanne Horn

March 8, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The next meeting of the Santa Barbara Rose Society is on Thursday, March 8, 2018 from 7 – 9 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 909 N La Cumbre Road at Foothill in Santa Barbara. Meetings are FREE. Our presentation this month is DAVID AUSTIN’S ENGLISH ROSES FOR CALIFORNIA GARDENS WITH MASTER ROSARIAN SUZANNE HORN. We invite everyone to come at 7 pm to socialize, enjoy the Little Rose Show at 7:15 and sample our free refreshments before the program begins at 7:30. Guests are welcome!

English Roses are the most popular of the modern shrub roses, and were introduced to American gardens by famed British hybridizer, David Austin. Suzanne loves these romantic, old style roses and will present a luscious, hour-long PowerPoint presentation about them that is punctuated with hundreds of beautiful photographs.

Suzanne’s program will cover the history of David Austin Roses and what makes them truly romantic, as well as the family lines of these roses, varied forms and growth habits, shade tolerance, fragrance, growing tips, and their varied uses in the garden. She will also share information and photos about her favorites among the English Roses for display in the garden, on the show table, and as cut flowers for the home.

If any roses are blooming in your garden, please bring in a few for our Little Rose Show table, plus any potted roses you would like to share!

**For more information, please call Linda at (805) 451-7695.

Event Reporters: Thank you for publishing our information!

Linda Buzzell, Santa Barbara Rose Society

(805) 451-4168

[email protected]

Images: Suzanne Horn; ‘Carding Mill’ rose by David Austin Roses, US.