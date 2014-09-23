Calendar » David Bowie is

September 23, 2014 from 07:30 pm

A documentary film of the groundbreaking exhibition David Bowie is, will be screened exclusively in 100 select movie theaters across the US on Tuesday, September 23, 2014 o coincide with the exhibition opening at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago (MCA). Described by The Times as “stylish & outrageous” and The Guardian as “a triumph”, the exhibition features a remarkable collection of photographs, stage costumes, and other rare possessions from the David Bowie Archive.