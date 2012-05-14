David Eagleman
UCSB Arts & Lectures Presents: David Eagleman Incognito – The Secret Lives of the Brain If the conscious mind – the part you consider you – accounts for only a fraction of the brain’s function, what is the rest of it doing? It’s a question neuroscientist David Eagleman has spent years researching and which he’ll explore in a witty and enlightening talk filled with startling new discoveries. For tickets or more information: (805) 893-3535
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: arts&lec;
- Starts: May 14, 2012 8:00 PM
- Price: General Public $10.00 / FREE for UCSB Students
- Location: UCSB Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2342