Calendar » David Eagleman

May 14, 2012 from 8:00 PM

UCSB Arts & Lectures Presents: David Eagleman Incognito – The Secret Lives of the Brain If the conscious mind – the part you consider you – accounts for only a fraction of the brain’s function, what is the rest of it doing? It’s a question neuroscientist David Eagleman has spent years researching and which he’ll explore in a witty and enlightening talk filled with startling new discoveries. For tickets or more information: (805) 893-3535