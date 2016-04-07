Calendar » David Gergen

April 7, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

A true public servant who puts his country above his personal politics, David Gergen served under presidents Nixon, Ford, Reagan and then Clinton. Currently he is co-director of the Center for Public Leadership at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, a senior political analyst for CNN, and editor-at-large of U.S. News & World Report. He is also the author of Eyewitness to Power: The Essence of Leadership, Nixon to Clinton and an upcoming book on presidential transitions. He’ll offer an inside glimpse into the corridors of power and the leadership challenges presidents face, bringing clarity to the most complex international and domestic issues. Gergen will provide a bipartisan analysis of the Obama Administration, a Republican-controlled Congress, the 2016 Presidential election and what today’s headlines mean for the future of America.



