DAVID GRAY & AMOS LEE AT THE SANTA BARBARA BOWL
July 8, 2015 from 6pm - 10 pm
Scheduled to perform at some of the country’s most prestigious concert venues, multi-platinum singer-songwriter, David Gray and
Billboard chart topper, Amos Lee, have announced a co-headlining summer tour that will make a stop at the Santa Barbara Bowl on
July 8 at 6:00 PM.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: July 8, 2015 6pm - 10 pm
- Price: $40-80
- Location: Santa Barbara Bowl
- Website: http://www.sbbowl.com