DAVID GRAY & AMOS LEE AT THE SANTA BARBARA BOWL

July 8, 2015 from 6pm - 10 pm

Scheduled to perform at some of the country’s most prestigious concert venues, multi-platinum singer-songwriter, David Gray and

Billboard chart topper, Amos Lee, have announced a co-headlining summer tour that will make a stop at the Santa Barbara Bowl on

July 8 at 6:00 PM.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: July 8, 2015 6pm - 10 pm
  • Price: $40-80
  • Location: Santa Barbara Bowl
  • Website: http://www.sbbowl.com
 
 
 