Calendar » David Marshall presents “Forgetting Fathers” at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society

May 21, 2016 from 11:00am - 12:00pm

David Marshall presents “Forgetting Fathers: Untold Stories from an Orphaned Past” at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, May 21, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street, 11:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Award-winning author David Marshall will speak about his new book, Forgetting Fathers: Untold Stories from an Orphaned Past. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. describes it as an “un-forgettable detective story born in a deeply felt, personal quest to solve the mystery of his grandfather’s name.” Marshall weaves together the stories of his grandfather and great-grandfather with his own quest to solve the mystery of his family’s past.

What began as a search for his lost family name became a need to understand the origins of his grandfather, who spent part of his childhood in the Hebrew Orphan Asylum of the City of New York and of his great-grandfather, a Russian immigrant tailor who lived on the Lower East Side and died at age thirty-six in a private sanitarium. Marshall will also talk about the compulsion to search for life stories and the challenge of reconstructing family histories.

David Marshall is Professor of English and Comparative Literature at the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he is also Executive Vice Chancellor. A former Guggenheim Fellow, he previously taught at Yale University. Marshall has published widely on the history of the novel, aesthetics, and autobiography. Marshall also has lectured widely and published on issues in higher education. He is President of the National Humanities Alliance.

Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA, and Jewish Genealogy. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).

