Author of the New York Times best-sellers 1776, John Adams and The Path Between the Seas, David McCullough has been widely acclaimed as a “master of the art of narrative history.” He is twice winner of the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award, and in 2006, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. His latest book, The Wright Brothers, tells the dramatic story of flight pioneers Wilbur and Orville Wright. Drawing from private diaries, notebooks, scrapbooks and more than 1,000 letters, McCullough tells the human side of the Wright Brothers’ story, including the little-known contributions of their sister, Katharine.



