April 30, 2013 from 8:00pm

David Sedaris Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu Tue, Apr 30 8:00 PM Arlington Theatre $28 - $48 : General Public $23 : UCSB Students (Current ID required / Limited availability) Includes facility fee Santa Barbara just can’t get enough of David Sedaris. The sardonic genius returns for an evening of irreverent musings, hilarious social commentary and laugh-out-loud storytelling, reading selections from his recent work.