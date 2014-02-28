Calendar » David Sedaris

February 28, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Back by Popular Demand

An Evening with

David Sedaris

“Effectively patrols the border between hilarity and heart.” NPR

What would Santa Barbara be without an annual visit from David Sedaris? We’re pleased to welcome back the mega-best-selling author and NPR superstar for an evening of sly, self-deprecating wit and addictive storytelling, as he reads selections from his recent work. “Always fearless, often silly and utterly charming” (The Times, U.K.), Sedaris reels in his listeners with mordant observations about the absurdities of everyday life – from his penchant for oddities to unnerving and hilarious social situations. Mark your calendars now! This master satirist always draws a big crowd. (Mature content.)

Available on the Public Radio Heads series

Books will be available for purchase and signing