May 1, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

David Sedaris returns to Santa Barbara for another enthralling round at the podium. “The closest thing the literary world has these days to a rock star” (The New York Times), Sedaris will regale us with hilarious anecdotes, not-yet-published writing and excerpts from his mega-best-selling books. His laugh-out-loud satire and engrossing storytelling have won him an avid following worldwide. Stick around after the show for his epic book signing, which has become the stuff of legends in itself: He might just put you in one of his next stories. A must-see evening for humor fans! (Mature content)



