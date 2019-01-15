David Segall to Perform ag Night Lizard
January 15, 2019 from 4:30pm - 5:30pm
Santa Barbara songwriter, singer and guitarist David Segall will perform at 4:30p.m. Jan. 15 at Night Lizard Brewing Co., 607 State St., Santa Barbara.
Admission is free.
David's new music video release "Rising All Along" has already reached more than 1,300 viewers in the two weeks since its release. Check it out on Youtube.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Night Lizard Brewing Co.
- Starts: January 15, 2019 4:30pm - 5:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Night Lizard Brewing Co., 607 State St., Santa Barbara
- Website: https://www.davidsegall.com/
- Sponsors: Night Lizard Brewing Co.