David Segall to Perform ag Night Lizard

January 15, 2019 from 4:30pm - 5:30pm

Santa Barbara songwriter, singer and guitarist David Segall will perform at 4:30p.m. Jan. 15 at Night Lizard Brewing Co., 607 State St., Santa Barbara.

Admission is free.

David's new music video release "Rising All Along" has already reached more than 1,300 viewers in the two weeks since its release. Check it out on Youtube.