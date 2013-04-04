Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 5:17 pm | Fair and Breezy 65º

 
 
 
 

David Starkey Poetry Reading

April 4, 2013 from 6:30pm

Join us as former Santa Barbara poet-laureate, David Starkey, reads from his new collection of poetry, Circus Maximus. Starkey is the author of seven previous collections of poetry and hundreds of poems, and Creative Writing: Four Genres in Brief (Bedford/St. Martin’s, 2012), which recently went into its second edition and is currently one of the best-selling creative writing textbooks in America. In the Mary Craig Auditorium, event is free, but must reserve tickets at tickets.sbma.net.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
  • Starts: April 4, 2013 6:30pm
  • Price: 0
  • Location: Santa Barbara Musuem of Art
  • Website: http://tickets.sbma.net
 
 
 