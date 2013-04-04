Calendar » David Starkey Poetry Reading

April 4, 2013 from 6:30pm

Join us as former Santa Barbara poet-laureate, David Starkey, reads from his new collection of poetry, Circus Maximus. Starkey is the author of seven previous collections of poetry and hundreds of poems, and Creative Writing: Four Genres in Brief (Bedford/St. Martin’s, 2012), which recently went into its second edition and is currently one of the best-selling creative writing textbooks in America. In the Mary Craig Auditorium, event is free, but must reserve tickets at tickets.sbma.net.