Calendar » David Whyte

May 14, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2937 or (805) 893-3535

Poet, Author and Inspirational Speaker

David Whyte

Solace: The Art of Asking the Beautiful Question

“David Whyte’s images resonate to the core… he pioneers a vision that is at once practical and illuminating.” – Marion Woodman, Jungian analyst and author

David Whyte’s life as a poet has created a readership and listenership in three areas that are often considered mutually exclusive: the literary world of readings that most poets inhabit, the psychological and theological worlds of philosophical inquiry, and the world of organizational leadership. Using the insights of poetry, he explores the art of finding and asking the beautiful question – the line of inquiry that helps us reimagine ourselves, our world and our part in it.

Books will be available for purchase and signing