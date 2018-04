Calendar » David Wiesner: Telling Stories in Pictures

January 28, 2017 from 2:30 pm

Internationally-acclaimed picture book artist David Wiesner discusses his art and career, guiding the audience through his unique approach to wordless storytelling. His talk is followed by a book signing, so bring along personal copies of his celebrated picture books for him to inscribe or purchase in the Museum Store.

Mary Craig Auditorium

Free SBMA Members/$10 Non-Members/$6 Senior Non-Members

Reserve or purchase tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks, or online at tickets.sbma.net.