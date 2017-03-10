Calendar » David Wiesner: “The Persistence of Memory”

March 10, 2017 from 1:30 pm

David Wiesner discusses the visual ideas and motifs that have recurred throughout his work ever since his early years as an art school student. In particular, he dwells on the evolution of Fish Girl, his newly released graphic novel. Lecture followed by a book signing.

Mary Craig Auditorium

Free SBMA Members/$10 Non-Members/$6 Senior Non-Members

Reserve or purchase tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.