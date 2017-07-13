Calendar » Dawa’s 2-week course in July—The 2 Truths

July 13, 2017 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Dawa's 2-week course in July -- The 2 Truths

2 Thursdays: July 6 and 13

7-9 pm

Not understanding the Two Truths - relative and absolute - can lead to an endless cycle of confused mental states, emotional turmoil, missed opportunity, conflicted relationships and societal instability.

In contrast, realizing their accurate meaning can open you up to peaceful existence and joyful expression in the midst of life’s unpredictable twists and turns. Join Dharma Teacher Dawa Tarchin Phillips and Bodhi Path Santa Barbara for this two week exploration of the wisdom and compassion paradox so many practitioners are hoping to understand.

About the teacher:

Appreciated by students for his joy, insight, and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips embodies the unique perspectives of Western scholarship and neuro-scientific research and the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.

Donations are appreciated.

July 6: Relative Truth

July 13: Absolute Truth