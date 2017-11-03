Calendar » DAWG’s “Wine For Wags”

November 3, 2017 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm



2017 marks DAWGs 26th year of service to the dogs of Santa Barbara County. Through the hard work, dedication, and generosity of wonderful volunteers and community we have grown into an amazing facility that has placed over 5,000 dogs into forever homes over the past ten years!



Enjoy a fun night out to celebrate and benefit our DAWGs! Not only will you have a great night of wine, food and music, but your ticket will help us provide dogs a second chance at life and keep our promise to give each dog the loving care he needs until he finds the home he deserves.



Each $35.00 ticket includes a glass of wine, hors d' oeuvres, live music by Claude Hopper, silent auction with amazing items for you and your beloved furry friend.



We're also bringing back our Wine Grab! We have over 90 bottles of wine up for grabs. No bottle of wine valued under $15 and some bottles worth $50 or more! $25 per cork.



Bring your friends, and don't miss this fun night out to benefit our DAWGs!