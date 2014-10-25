Calendar » Day of Dance/Thrill the World

October 25, 2014 from 8:00am

Cal Lutheran celebrates dance (and yoga) with free master classes in the Gilbert Sports and Fitness Center dance studio: yoga, 8 a.m.; jazz, 9:15 a.m.; contemporary, 11 a.m.; and hip-hop, 1 p.m. Registration is required. Contact Shannon McMillan in the Theatre Arts Department at 805-493-3452 or [email protected]

A Thrill the World Event will take place in Kingsmen Park at 3 p.m. In this worldwide tribute to Michael Jackson, participants dressed as zombies perform the “Thriller” dance.

Events are free, but donations are gratefully accepted for World Dance for Humanity. This Santa Barbara–based organization raises funds for post-genocide Rwanda. The event is supported by a grant from the CLU Community Leaders Association and organized by the Theatre Arts Department. For more information, contact Barbara Wegher-Thompson at 805-241-8515 or [email protected]