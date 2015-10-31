Calendar » Day of the Dead Charity Bash

October 31, 2015 from 6:00pm - 10:00pm

The Will Rise Project and the Red Road Foundation have joined forces to help kids here in our community and in Cambodia where they are in dire need. Please come and support two amazing causes and enjoy an incredible evening full of art, music, food, and fun!!

Tickets- $30 Pre-sale/ $40 At the Door

* This event will include:

- Hosted Champagne Bar

- Complimentary Hors D'oeuvres

- Tequila Tasting

- Dessert Bar

- Complimentary Face & Body Painting

- Re-entry all night

- Live Local bands

- Live art & Silent Art Auction from local artists

***VIP Bottle Service Package***

$200 Bottle of Yacht Club Vodka, Boi Joie Champagne, Halloween gift basket w/ gift cards to local venues($100+ value) & extra surprise goodies! Additional bottles may be purchased at discount price. For reservations contact 831-521-8430 or [email protected]

ALL PROCEEDS GO TO NON-PROFITS that get school supplies & teachers to rural Cambodia and spread art to children locally in Santa Barbara.

For more information please visit www.willriseproject.com and theredroadfoundation.com