De-clutter and Sell Your Treasures on the Internet

April 7, 2017 from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Your clutter may be another person's treasure. Sell your unwanted items on the Internet using, Ebay, Craigslist, Amazon, Etsy and other sites. In this class you will learn to navigate the Internet so you can buy and sell items securely while protecting your information and avoiding fraud. Learn to set competitive prices, use photographs to showcase your items, and create listings that grab attention. You will also learn about secure payment methods and shipping procedures that keep customers happy. It's time to ditch the clutter - and collect the cash!