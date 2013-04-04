Calendar » De La Tierra – Art of the Adobe

April 4, 2013 from 10:00am - October 7th, 2013

De La Tierra – Art of the Adobe, opens in the Museum’s Sala Gallery on April 4, 2013. The exhibit will feature works from the museum’s collection by renowned artists such as Alexander Harmer, Ludmilla Welch, A.M. Podchernikoff, Charles Rollo Peters, and Henry Chapman Ford. The artwork will be displayed alongside historic photographs by J. Walter Collinge, N.H. Reed, and others, to illuminate adobe structures from the area in a unique and century-old artist’s perspective.