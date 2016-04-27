Calendar » De Nadie (No One)

April 27, 2016 from 6pm - 7:30pm

This documentary interviews a number of Central Americans, who tell their stories of their first hand journeys through Mexico's "Vertical Border" to get to the U.S. The four thousand kilometers that the migrants must travel through Mexico is where they risk their money, lives, and health. These are sad tales from those at the bottom of globalism's human barrel; these migrants have truly been reduced to "de nadie," "no one.” Post film Q&A with the Undocumented Student Services program. (80 min, Spanish w/ English subtitles, 2005)

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7sLD9b5B4_c