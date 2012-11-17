Calendar » Dealing with Depression

November 17, 2012 from 9:00am - 12:00pm

From moment to moment our state of mind is changing, which means our emotions change with it. This continual rise and fall of our mental state includes feelings of sadness and depression. Our own experience shows that when our mind sinks to a depressed state we can be certain that this will not last. But when we are in the middle of that state, it feels like it will last forever. Learn how to shift your mind with wisdom and have a more balanced state of mind.