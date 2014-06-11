Calendar » Dealing with Tragedy-Coming to Terms with the IV Killings

June 11, 2014 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

This is an evening of further reflections on the impact of the recent murders. Jan Ross, chair of the Live Oak Social Action Taskforce, will lead a discussion on our personal reactions to learning about the rampage. Psychologist Jonathan Young will address coping with the longer term emotional issues stemming from shock and grief. Those whose sons, daughters, friends, or neighbors died will be coping with their wrenching losses for some while. In fact, we should all expect complicated responses to having such tragedy happen in our community. The focus will be on dealing effectively with the lingering distress that follows dreadful events.