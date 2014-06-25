Calendar » Dealing with Tragedy ~ What Effective Actions Can We Take?

June 25, 2014 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

An evening of exploring the issues that contributed to the devastating IV rampage and suggesting actions that can be taken as individuals or as a group to mitigate further mindless violence in our local community as well as throughout our country.

Jan Ross, Chair of the Social Action Taskforce will lead a discussion naming the factors that may have caused this event in this place and at this time followed by an exploration of possible actions to reduce violent events of this type and ways the community can advocate for these actions.