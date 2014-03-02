Calendar » Dealing with Uncomfortable Feelings

March 2, 2014 from 10:30 - 12:00 pm

As Buddha clearly explained in his teaching on the four noble truths, everyone experiences problems and sufferings. These painful feelings have their root in our own distorted minds such as anger and ignorance. In this course we will learn how to respond creatively to our daily problems so as to uncover and remove the deluded minds within us. These profound and revolutionary teachings will open us up to our potential for attaining a lasting and sublime happiness.

This class will meet every Sunday from March 2-April 20.