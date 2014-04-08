Calendar » Dean Baker Speaks at UCSB

April 8, 2014 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm

Dean Baker will lecture on “The Importance of Full Employment and the Routes for Getting There.” Baker is co-Founder of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, and author of several books on American political economy, including Getting Back to Full Employment (with Jared Bernstein), and The End of Loser Liberalism: Making Markets Progressive (2011), and frequent contributor to The Guardian, The Huffington Post, and MSNBC. This talk is part of a yearlong programming series at UCSB on the memory and legacy of LBJ's Great Society programs. Please join us for this exciting event!