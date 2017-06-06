Calendar » Dear Elizabeth

June 6, 2017 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

Dear Elizabeth

by Sarah Ruhl

A moving, innovative reading Starring Sylvia Short, John Fink, and Meredith Baxter

A play in letters from Elizabeth Bishop to Robert Lowell and back again. This show is a benefit for Center Stage Theater with a reception on the patio before and after the performance

TIMES: Saturday, June 6 at 7:30 P.M.

TICKETS: $20 suggested donation

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)