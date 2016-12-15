Calendar » Dear Santa Holiday Adoption Special

December 15, 2016 from 12:00pm

What do the holidays really mean to you and your family? Are you searching for a way to escape the seasonal commercialism? But still want the excitement of holiday gifts to delight your family? We’ve got the solution! And it’s waiting for you at ASAP. Just imagine your child’s face as you bring home that precious cat or kitten with a big red holiday bow perched on its head! Rather than another pair of slippers or bathrobe, think instead of the endless companionship a senior pet might offer one of your senior family members!

“Contrary to conventional thinking, the holidays are actually a perfect time to add a new kitty family member”, according to ASAP’s Executive Director, Angela Walters Rockwell.

While ASAP does not advocate giving pets as “surprise” gifts, the process of selecting a new furry family member can be part of the “gift” itself. Together you can visit ASAP—where there are literally a hundred homeless cats and kittens in desperate need of a home—and a forever family to love.

ASAP will be open until Noon on Christmas Eve (December 24) — to ensure that you have time to pick up your special feline friend just in time for your special holiday traditions!