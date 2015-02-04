Dear White People
Dear White People is a sly, provocative satire of race relations in the age of Obama. This multiple award-winning film follows a group of African American students as they navigate campus life and racial politics. The unexpected election of activist Samantha White as head of a traditionally black residence hall at a predominantly white college sets up a campus culture war that challenges conventional notions of what it means to be black. Justin Simien, 108 min., English, 2012, USA.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: February 4, 2015 6:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: UCSB MultiCultural Center
- Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu