Calendar » Dear White People

February 4, 2015 from 6:00pm

Dear White People is a sly, provocative satire of race relations in the age of Obama. This multiple award-winning film follows a group of African American students as they navigate campus life and racial politics. The unexpected election of activist Samantha White as head of a traditionally black residence hall at a predominantly white college sets up a campus culture war that challenges conventional notions of what it means to be black. Justin Simien, 108 min., English, 2012, USA.