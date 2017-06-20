Calendar » Death and Cupcakes

June 20, 2017 from 1:00pm - 2:00pm

Hospice of Santa Barbara welcomes you to join a discussion about death and the celebration of life in a comfortable and welcoming setting. This gathering is a group-directed discussion of end-of-life issues; not a support group or an education seminar. The aim is to talk openly about death, enhance life, and of course, eat cake.

This open dialogue is held on the third Tuesday of every month from 1-2 p.m. All community members are welcome to attend and are encouraged to bring their questions, curiosity, and tender hearts.

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Time: 1-2 p.m.

Location: Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra Suite 100, Santa Barbara, CA 93103



For more information about Death and Cupcakes or about Hospice of Santa Barbara, please call (805) 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.