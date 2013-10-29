Death Cafe Santa Barbara
You're invited:
Death Cafe Santa Barbara in conjunction with The Center for Successful Aging
With Liz Bauer and Carol Doose (Lynn will be out of town)
Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2013
Time: 5:30-7 PM
Place: Historic adobe building at 11 East Carrillo St., Santa Barbara
Parking: Parking lot B on Anacapa between Carrillo and Figueroa (enter the adobe from the back door. It's convenient!).
RSVP: Lynn at [email protected] or (805) 729-6172
At Death Cafes people come together in a relaxed and safe setting to discuss death, drink tea and eat delicious cake. Please join us! And tell a friend...the more the merrier.
