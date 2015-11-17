Death Cafe Santa Barbara
You're invited:
Death Cafe Santa Barbara in conjunction with The Center for Successful Aging
With Liz Bauer and Lynn Holzman
Date: Tuesday November 17, 2015
Time: 5:30-7 PM
Place: Historic adobe building at 11 East Carrillo St., Santa Barbara
Parking: Parking lot 8 on Anacapa between Carrillo and Figueroa (enter the adobe from the back door. It's convenient!).
RSVP: Lynn at [email protected] or (805) 729-6172
At Death Cafes people come together in a relaxed and safe setting to discuss death, drink tea and eat delicious cake. It's free. Please join us! And tell a friend...the more the merrier!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Center for Successful Aging
- Starts: November 17, 2015 5:30PM - 7:00PM
- Price: 0
- Location: 11 East Carrillo
- Website: http://www.deathcafe.com
- Sponsors: Center for Successful Aging