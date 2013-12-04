Friday, April 20 , 2018, 9:48 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Death Cafe Santa Barbara

December 4, 2013 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

You're invited:
Death Cafe Santa Barbara in conjunction with The Center for Successful Aging
With Liz Bauer and Lynn Holzman
Date:  Wednesday, December 4, 2013
Time:  5:30-7 PM
Place:  Historic adobe building at 11 East Carrillo St., Santa Barbara
Parking:  Parking lot B on Anacapa between Carrillo and Figueroa (enter the adobe from the back door.  It's convenient!).
RSVP:  Lynn at [email protected] or (805) 729-6172
At Death Cafes people come together in a relaxed and safe setting to discuss death, drink tea and eat delicious cake (for sure there will be cake this time!).  Please join us!   And tell a friend...the more the merrier.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: lholzman
  • Starts: December 4, 2013 5:30pm - 7:00pm
  • Price: 0
  • Location: 11 East Carrillo
  • Website: http://deathcafe.com/
 
 
 