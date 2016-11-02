Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 3:08 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Death Cafe Santa Barbara

November 2, 2016 from 3:30pm - 5:00pm


You're invited:
Death Cafe Santa Barbara in conjunction with The Center for Successful Aging
with Liz Bauer, Lynn Holzman, and Peggy Levine
Date:  Wednesday, November 2, 2016
Time:  3:30-5 PM
Place:  Hill-Carrillo Adobe building at 11 East Carrillo St., Santa Barbara
Parking:  Parking lot 8 on Anacapa between Carrillo and Figueroa (enter the adobe from the back door.  It's convenient!).
RSVP:  Lynn at [email protected] or (805) 729-6172
At Death Cafes people come together in a relaxed and safe setting to discuss death, drink tea and eat delicious cake.  It's free.  Please join us!   And tell a friend...the more the merrier!
 

 

