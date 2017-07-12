Calendar » Death Cafe Santa Barbara

July 12, 2017 from 3:30pm - 5:00pm

You're invited: Death Cafe Santa Barbara in conjunction with The Center for Successful Aging with Liz Bauer, Lynn Holzman, and Peggy Levine Date: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 Time: 3:30-5 PM Place: Hill-Carrillo Adobe building at 11 East Carrillo St., Santa Barbara Parking: Parking lot 8 on Anacapa between Carrillo and Figueroa (enter the adobe from the back door. It's convenient!). RSVP: Lynn at [email protected] or (805) 729-6172 At Death Cafes people come together in a relaxed and safe setting to discuss death, drink tea and eat delicious cake. It's free. Please join us! And tell a friend...the more the merrier! Upcoming meeting dates: Wednesday, July 12th Tuesday, August 22nd Wednesday, October 11th Wednesday, November 29th Inline image 2