Calendar » Death Cafe Santa Barbara

May 16, 2018 from 3:30pm - 5:00pm

You're invited:

Death Cafe Santa Barbara in conjunction with The Center for Successful Aging

with Liz Bauer, Lynn Holzman, and Peggy Levine

Date: Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Time: 3:30-5 PM

Place: Hill-Carrillo Adobe building at 11 East Carrillo St., Santa Barbara

Parking: Public parking lot 8 on Anacapa between Carrillo and Figueroa (enter the adobe from the back door. It's convenient!).

For questions, contact: Lynn at [email protected] or (805) 729-6172

At Death Cafes, people come together in a relaxed and safe setting to discuss death, drink tea and eat delicious cake. It's free. Please join us! And tell a friend...the more, the merrier!

2018 dates:

Wed May 16

Wed June 27

Wed Aug 8

Wed Sept 12

Wed Oct 24

Wed Dec 5

