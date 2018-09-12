Death Cafe Santa Barbara
You're invited:
Death Cafe Santa Barbara in conjunction with The Center for Successful Aging
with Liz Bauer, Lynn Holzman, and Peggy Levine
Date: Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Time: 3:30-5 PM
Place: Hill-Carrillo Adobe building at 11 East Carrillo St., Santa Barbara
Parking: Public parking lot 8 on Anacapa between Carrillo and Figueroa (enter the adobe from the back door. It's convenient!).
For questions, contact: Lynn at [email protected] or (805) 729-6172
At Death Cafes people come together in a relaxed and safe setting to discuss death, drink tea and eat delicious cake. It's free. Please join us! And tell a friend...the more the merrier!
2018 dates:
Wed Sept 12
Wed Oct 24
Wed Dec 5
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Center for Successful Aging
- Starts: September 12, 2018 3:30pm - 5:00pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Hill-Carrillo Adobe 11 East Carrillo
- Website: http://www.deathcafe.com
- Sponsors: Center for Successful Aging