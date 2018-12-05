Calendar » Death Cafe Santa Barbara

December 5, 2018 from 3:30pm - 5:00pm

You're invited:

Death Cafe Santa Barbara in conjunction with The Center for Successful Aging

with Liz Bauer, Lynn Holzman, and Peggy Levine

Date: Wednesday, December 5, 2018

Time: 3:30-5 PM

Place: Hill-Carrillo Adobe building at 11 East Carrillo St., Santa Barbara (LAST MEETING AT THE ADOBE FOR THE NEXT 6 MONTHS (SEE DETAILS BELOW)

Parking: Public parking lot 8 on Anacapa between Carrillo and Figueroa (enter the adobe from the back door. It's convenient!).

For questions, contact: Lynn at [email protected] or (805) 729-6172

At Death Cafes people come together in a relaxed and safe setting to discuss death, drink tea and eat delicious cake. It's free. Please join us! And tell a friend...the more the merrier!

2019:

DEC. 5 WILL BE OUR LAST MEETING AT THE ADOBE (11 EAST CARRILLO) DUE TO RENOVATIONS WHICH ARE ESTIMATED TO TAKE UNTIL THE MIDDLE 2019.

UPON COMPLETION OF THE RENOVATIONS WE ARE TOLD WE MAY RETURN TO THE ADOBE FOR DEATH CAFE AS USUAL.

WE ARE IN THE PROCESS OF SECURING A LOCATION AND DATES FOR THE FIRST 6 MONTHS IN 2019. WE WILL EMAIL YOU THE 2019 GATHERING LOCATION AND DATES (WE ARE TRYING TO KEEP THE SAME TIME FOR CONTINUITY) AS SOON AS WE CAN.

