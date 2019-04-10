Calendar » Death Cafe Santa Barbara

April 10, 2019 from 3:30pm - 5:00pm

PLEASE NOTE DIFFERENT LOCATION FOR NEXT 2 GATHERINGS

Due to renovations of the Hill-Carrillo Adobe, we will temporarily be meeting at the address below

You're invited:

Death Cafe Santa Barbara in conjunction with The Center for Successful Aging

with Liz Bauer, Lynn Holzman, and Peggy Levine

Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Time: 3:30-5 PM

Place: Grace Village Apartments at 3869 State Street, Santa Barbara.

For questions, contact: Lynn at [email protected] or (805) 729-6172

By car: Go to the La Cumbre shopping entrance with the stoplight and turn signal. You will see the Panera restaurant when you make the left turn. Do not park in their lot. Either park in the La Cumbre lot or keep going straight till you get to a stop sign. You will have passed Panera, Sees, and other shops. Make a right turn at the stop sign and then another quick right. Go straight ahead and be aware of the two speed bumps. Grace Village is on the left. For those who would like to park in that lot, we can give you a parking permit good for our 4 meetings that you can put on your dashboard.

By bus: Take the State Street bus from downtown and get off at the La Cumbre stop on State Street that has the stoplight. Cross the street and you can see Grace Village on the right. Walk diagonally across the Panera restaurant parking lot. You can enter the main entrance door or the door on the left which leads to the Community Room.That door is locked from the outside, but we can let you in.

To enter the main entrance, walk straight ahead and then make a left turn and walk down the ramp to the Community Room. There is also an entrance to the Community Room from outside on the left side of the building. We will have the Death Cafe flyers on both of these doors.

At Death Cafes people come together in a relaxed and safe setting to discuss death, drink tea and eat delicious cake. It's free. Please join us! And tell a friend...the more the merrier!

2019 Dates:

Wed. April 10

Wed. May 29 (this is a date change from our original schedule due to a conflict at Grace Village)